Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.19% of Douglas Emmett worth $69,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DEI opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

