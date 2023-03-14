Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,127,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.70% of Workiva worth $69,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 44.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 13.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 64,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 45.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.15. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,271. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

