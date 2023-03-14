Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 591,458 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,458 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $66,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

