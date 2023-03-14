Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.33% of CDW worth $70,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $188.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.53. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

