Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.05% of 10x Genomics worth $66,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,443,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,213,000 after purchasing an additional 178,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,318 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after purchasing an additional 973,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $92,682.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,438,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,438,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,928 shares of company stock worth $235,312 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Up 5.6 %

TXG stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.73. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

