PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 70,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPL by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 54,359 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.