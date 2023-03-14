Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes $144,000 Position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.05% of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intelligent Medicine Acquisition alerts:

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IQMD opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.