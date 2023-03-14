Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $73,000 Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $260,889.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $260,889.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Provention Bio Stock Up 259.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on PRVB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.18.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

