Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.19% of Option Care Health worth $68,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,272 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Option Care Health by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,177,000 after buying an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

