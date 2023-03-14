O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stock Position Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of O-I Glass worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 251.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

