Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.12% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $70,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

MSGS opened at $184.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.46.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

