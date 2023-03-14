Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,576,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,732 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.47% of FOX worth $73,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 851,054 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of FOX by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 913,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 765,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FOX by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 558,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of FOX by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 735,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 439,701 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

