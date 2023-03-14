Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $947.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

