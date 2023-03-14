Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 146.5% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 40.1% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,085,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,026,674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,364,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $154,203,000 after acquiring an additional 185,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 275,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $947.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

