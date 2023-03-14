Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $947.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

