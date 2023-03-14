12,031 Shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Purchased by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Further Reading

