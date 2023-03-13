Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stake Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $230.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.35 and its 200-day moving average is $230.84.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

