Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.26% of Vital Farms worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 251,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vital Farms by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 132,459 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VITL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Vital Farms Stock Down 3.2 %

Vital Farms Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $15.48 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.50 million, a PE ratio of 774.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

