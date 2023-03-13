Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,485 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.53% of Vericel worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $9,794,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,737.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 428,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,583,000 after buying an additional 92,494 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

