Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,958 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.33% of Shake Shack worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.