Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,813 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.24% of Seaport Global Acquisition II worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 25.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 884,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGII stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

