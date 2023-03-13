Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

RGLD stock opened at $113.44 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

