PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.84% of PVH worth $258,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PVH by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH Stock Performance

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE:PVH opened at $74.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

