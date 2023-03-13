Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,308 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,848,000 after purchasing an additional 162,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE PLD opened at $116.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

