Needham & Company LLC Raises Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $25.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.11.

VERX opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $702,265.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,005,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,468,734.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,349,345.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,570.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,005,609 shares in the company, valued at $142,468,734.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,253. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 624.8% during the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 281,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 108,770 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

