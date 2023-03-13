NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of NCR worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

NCR Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

