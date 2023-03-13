MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDB. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.87.

MDB stock opened at $194.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.66. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MongoDB by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,138,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 45,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

