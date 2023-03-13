Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,007 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Moelis & Company worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,443,000 after purchasing an additional 757,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.46. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

MC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,539,059.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,716 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $240,414.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,539,059.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

