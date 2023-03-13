Marshall Wace LLP Takes $6.30 Million Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,117,124 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.0881 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

