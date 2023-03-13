Marshall Wace LLP Sells 604,747 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 604,747 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

JNPR opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,918,822. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

