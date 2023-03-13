Marshall Wace LLP Sells 54,414 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,414 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 397,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 230,894 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 631,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,084,000 after purchasing an additional 149,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,495,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,642,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

