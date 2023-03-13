Marshall Wace LLP Sells 119,222 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $102.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.