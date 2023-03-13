Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 252,100 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.30% of Camping World at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 1,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 610,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 55,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Camping World Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CWH opened at $22.02 on Monday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Camping World Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.