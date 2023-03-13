Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 92,955 Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.19% of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 45.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQMD stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

