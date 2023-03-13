Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 340,956 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,956 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.26% of Nomad Foods worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 442.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 250,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 90,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 575.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 140,361 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

