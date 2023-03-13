Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 26,129 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2,337.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Lithia Motors worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 116.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE LAD opened at $246.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $341.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.89.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.