Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 151,805 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.53% of Gossamer Bio worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOSS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 1.1 %

Gossamer Bio Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.31 on Monday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Stories

