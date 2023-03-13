Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 1,066.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.95% of Trinseo worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 1,099.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Trinseo by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Trinseo by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $21.03 on Monday. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.11). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.32%.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

