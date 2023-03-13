Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.85% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWEL. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 274,400 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,199,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

HWEL stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

