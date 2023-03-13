Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,200 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Afya worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Afya by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 52.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 169,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 58,483 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 317.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $11.77 on Monday. Afya Limited has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

