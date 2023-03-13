Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,558 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 138,132 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ADT worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT Stock Down 3.8 %

ADT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.34 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

