Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Prudential were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 77.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after buying an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 337,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 23.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 248,093 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUK stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

Several brokerages have commented on PUK. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,750 ($21.04) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.84) to GBX 1,450 ($17.44) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,539.17.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

