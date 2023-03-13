Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 845,356 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 845,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.30% of Sotera Health at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 325.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:SHC opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.09. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.90.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
