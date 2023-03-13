Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 845,356 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 845,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.30% of Sotera Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 325.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Price Performance

NYSE:SHC opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.09. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sotera Health

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.