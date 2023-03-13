Marshall Wace LLP Buys 67,448 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,448 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.85% of Kura Sushi USA worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

KRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $66.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.90 million, a PE ratio of -416.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

