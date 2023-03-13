Marshall Wace LLP Buys 200,000 Shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.26% of Semper Paratus Acquisition worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGST. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,628,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,905 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 143.6% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 663,415 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 110.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 745,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,401,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Down 4.5 %

Semper Paratus Acquisition stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

