Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.30% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.79. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HSBC cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

