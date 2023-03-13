Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 253,182 Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 253,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 172.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

