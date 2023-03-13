Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 32,184 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,184 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of PBF Energy worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after buying an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.