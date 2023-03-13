Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 169,913 Shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.38% of VMG Consumer Acquisition worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition by 16.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 701,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 563,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

