Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 12,174 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Patrick Industries worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $69.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $746,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,371.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading

